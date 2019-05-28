

Rachel Bergen, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit is investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday in an attack police believe was random.

Police were called to the scene of Louelda Street and Consol Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

The victim was walking in the area when he was approached from behind by a blue, four-door vehicle.

Police said a shot was fired from the vehicle, hitting the man in the face. He didn’t recognize the assailant.

Although he was shot with a pellet gun and not a full powered gun, Const. Tammy Skrabek said in a press conference he’s lucky to be alive.

“They’re capable of doing anything from minor to severe damage. The victim is very lucky that the damage isn’t going to be long-term or irreparable,” she said.

The victim was treated in hospital and released.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the major crime units at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.