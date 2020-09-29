WINNIPEG -- Leaf Rapids RCMP have arrested a 21-year-old Winnipeg man who was wanted on several warrants for violating public health orders related to travel in Manitoba.

RCMP said they found a man on Kayask Bay in the community while on patrol. While being questioned, the man said he was visiting from Winnipeg to attend a wedding.

Under current public health orders, travel north of the 53rd parallel in Manitoba is not allowed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order has been in effect since September 4.

The man was asked for identification and he allegedly gave several false names to officers. Further investigation by RCMP identified the male, who was found to be wanted on several warrants out of Winnipeg.

Kyle Baker was arrested on warrants for assault with a weapon, assault, eight counts of failing to comply, and two counts of uttering threats. He was also charged with obstruction, two additional counts of failure to apply, and was fined $486 for not complying with public health emergency orders.

Baker was taken into custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP continues to investigate.

Leaf Rapids is located 986 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.