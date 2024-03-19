Winnipeg Mandolin Orchestra keeps Ukrainian culture alive through music
Inside the hall of the Ukrainian Labour Temple, a symphony of sounds you may have never heard before fills the air.
“It’s just something that I do, it’s who I am I suppose,” said Annis Kozub, conductor of the Winnipeg Mandolin Orchestra.
The orchestra rehearses together every Monday evening creating lively melodies led by Kozub who has conducted the orchestra since 1998.
The musical group dates back to 1921 when 13 Ukrainian women struck the mandolin together for the first time in Winnipeg’s North End. The ensemble played traditional Ukrainian and eastern European arrangements, and over time turned into a group of two dozen musicians.
“Now we also have in our current orchestra; flute, clarinet, oboe, guitar, accordion, acoustic base and mandolins,” Kozub said.
“We have a violin, cello and piano player as well.”
Kozub, a graduate of the University Of Manitoba Faculty of Music, has spent his entire life surrounded by music, learning piano at age four and then switching his interest to violin at age 11.
“Both of my parents were musical, my four sisters, so we were what you call a musical family,” Kozub said.
The conductor traces his roots to the Ukrainian Labour Temple as a teenager, where he was very involved in the community.
“There used to be another hall on Euclid Avenue where my family used to do Ukrainian stuff, and Ukrainian school,” Kozub said.
“As a teenager there was more going on here and I actually danced in the dance group, sang in the choir and played violin in the orchestra.”
By the 1960s, Kozub’s interest in pop music propelled him to create a folk trio with his sister and a friend where his knowledge of instruments continued to build.
“We were called Three Blind Mice, sort of a Peter, Paul and Mary configuration,” Kozub said.
“Our friend Murray played guitar and I played bass, that’s where I picked up acoustic bass. They had one here at the hall and I borrowed it and so I became the bass player.”
While continuing his music track at the University of Manitoba, Kozub spent one year at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and then came back to Winnipeg by the end of the decade doing gigs as a bass player across the city.
“Word of mouth, people hire you, know you and presumably like you and it just sort of evolved,” Kozub said.
“I was playing around with groups in the city and then Ron Paley came back to town after finishing his gig with the Woody Herman band and hired me to play with him in 1975 at the Holiday Inn downtown.”
After playing bass for many years with Ron Paley’s band, Kozub saw an opportunity to take over as conductor and the 82 year old has not slowed down ever since. He continues to resurrect traditional Ukrainian music and contemporary scores rich in tone.
“It seemed like a natural evolution I suppose for me and it’s a good gig for an older guy,” Kozub said as he laughed.
“This year we’re doing a song called Song of Japanese Autumn which is pretty far from Ukraine. We got that from the Toronto Mandolin Orchestra, our sister mandolin orchestra."
The orchestra will fiddle with scores by Ennio Morricone, tangos, waltzes, choral pieces and after recent renovations to the labour temple, Kozub was able to save a Ukrainian melody and give it new life.
“I did find a score when we were renovating this building, a piece called Ukrainian Suite,” Kozub said.
“Luckily it was all in tact, the score was there and all the parts. So it was like finding a gold mine, and we do that, it’s in our current repertoire.”
Fred Redekop joined the orchestra in the late 1980s through word of mouth from a friend. He currently plays first mandolin in the orchestra, an instrument he discovered in his 30s. He remembers being mesmerized by the instrument’s unique sound.
“For me it was the chemistry, I got the mandolin and I plucked a few strings on it and I just thought, 'I love this thing,'” Redekop said.
“I don’t know why, it’s like a person you fall in love with or anything and I just did. There’s something about the intimacy of holding it to you instead of a guitar or a banjo which is larger, the mandolin just had a connection for me.”
Redekop got his start in music as a rock and roll piano player. He’s also enjoyed time in bluegrass bands when he’s not strumming the mandolin strings for the group. As a member of the orchestra, Redekop said the spirit of keeping older music alive entices him to keep playing.
“There’s a real tradition here and the sound of the Ukrainian music is just something that cuts right to you and I’m not Ukrainian but there’s something about the sound of the music, the liveliness and the sadness that really captured me right from when I first came down,” Redekop said.
Nan Colledge joined the orchestra as a flautist over two decades ago with her husband who plays the mandolin and she enjoys the camaraderie of the group.
“I came along for the ride,” Colledge said.
“I really love the music because it’s quite the mix but it is deeply rooted in Ukrainian tradition with some other things added on top. It’s really different from any other band in the city so it’s not a mainstream band.”
Due to the nature of the band, Colledge said the music choices are a perfect fit for each personality.
“I think we're not all very mainstream people, I think most of us would admit to be slightly quirky ourselves so playing in a band that is slightly quirky too kind of goes with our temperaments,” Colledge said as she laughed.
After 103 years of history, orchestra members are encouraged to keep things going to honour the sentiment first heard in 1921.
“It’s been a lot of hard work from people in the community,” Colledge said.
“The Ukrainian families that have built this place or have been involved have really worked so hard to keep things going over the years, it’s quite inspiring.”
While Kozub acknowledged there are less Ukrainian people now in the orchestra than there were several decades ago, the group has been able to welcome a few newcomers to the stage following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We’re also keeping the culture groups at the Labour Temple alive by continuing the orchestra, it’s the single biggest group rehearsing here,” Kozub said.
The conductor said he often thinks of his group as a hidden gem waiting to be heard. A sentiment felt at a recent gig at the Museum of Human Rights.
“When we played at the museum a few weeks ago, somebody said to me, ‘Annis you guys need a big banner so people will know who you are,’” Kozub said.
The orchestra has a number of performances scheduled over the coming months including their anticipated annual concert on May 11th at the Ukrainian Labour Temple.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
Woman has hand amputated after freak accident with hair dryer
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
Liberals readying to table electoral reform legislation
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
Did U.K. hospital staff try to snoop on Kate's medical records?
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales ' medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
'The cut and run': Toronto barbershop's video prompts customer who didn't pay to come back and apologize
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
A B.C. man paid $2,100 for a kitten he saw on Kijiji and then changed his mind. Here's why he was entitled to a full refund
A B.C. man who had second thoughts after e-transferring a $2,100 payment for a ragdoll kitten he found on Kijiji is legally entitled to a full refund, according to a small claims decision that sheds some light on the law on these types of transactions.
Wintry weather in store for much of Canada in first few days of spring
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
TD signs deal with Indian bank HDFC to attract students looking to study in Canada
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
Regina
-
Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
-
Sask. retained 61% of all physicians who graduated in June 2022, report finds
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Saskatoon
-
Union sounds alarm over surge in use of travel nurses
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is sounding the alarm over the number of travel nurses being utilized in the province.
-
Here's what could be announced in today's Sask. budget, according to experts
The 2024-25 provincial budget will be unveiled in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, outlining the government’s taxation and spending plans for the next fiscal year.
-
Fringe Sask. political figure raising funds to pay pandemic-era fines
A Saskatoon fringe political figure who received a series of tickets for flouting pandemic-era public health orders is trying to raise funds after losing an appeal to have them quashed last month.
Edmonton
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A bit of snow as cooler air settles in
Welcome to spring. Tuesday was the Vernal Equinox and we have some snowfall warnings and a big drop in temperature to help usher in the new season.
-
Draisaitl nets overtime winner as Oilers edge Canadiens 3-2
The Edmonton Oilers’ usually deadly power play finally got the job done, even if it took a fifth try and an opportunity in extra time to do so.
Calgary
-
Calgary under snowfall warning, drivers warned to take precautions
The city of Calgary is under a snowfall warning on Wednesday morning as another snowstorm hit the region overnight.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
-
Effectiveness of psychedelics on alcohol use disorder the focus of U of C study
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
Toronto
-
Winter travel advisory in effect for Toronto as 17 vehicles involved in collisions on Hwy. 401 ramp
Toronto's first full day of spring will be marked by periods of heavy flurries and near zero visibility and is already causing problems on some of the city’s major roadways.
-
'A little spring cleaning': Toronto mayor outlines goals for FIFA World Cup amid controversy
Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday that it's time for "a little spring cleaning" when it comes to Toronto's strategy around the FIFA World Cup Games the city will host in 2026.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Ottawa
-
41 employees impacted as Metro to close its Ottawa distribution centre
Metro Inc. will be shutting the doors of its Ottawa produce distribution centre as part of a major facility modernization later this spring.
-
You need to earn more than $129K to buy a home in Ottawa: Report
The income required to buy a new home in Ottawa increased in February, according to a new report by ratehub.com.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 2-4 cm of snow in the forecast for Ottawa on the first full day of spring
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for "quick accumulations" of 2 to 4 cm of snow from late this morning to this evening.
Montreal
-
Ottawa's $900M transfer will be fully invested into Quebec's health-care network: health minister
The Legault government has guaranteed that the $900 million it received 'unconditionally' from Ottawa will be invested in the health-care network.
-
PQ would win majority government, according to new Quebec poll
The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government continues to tumble in Quebecers' voting intentions, according to a Léger poll. It also said the Parti Québécois (PQ) can now hope to form a majority government.
-
Quebec coalition denounces 'Canada's complicity' in Israel-Hamas war
A coalition that says it represents 191 Quebec civil society organizations and 134 public figures is calling for a ceasefire and denouncing 'Canada's complicity' in Israel's military intervention in the Palestinian territories.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
-
Halifax has spent more than $33,000 on clearing out three homeless encampments
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has spent more than $33,000 on dismantling and cleaning up three encampments that had previously been authorized by the city for unhoused people.
-
1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine seized from Halifax storage container
The Canada Border Services Agency has seized more than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine at a container examination facility in Halifax.
Vancouver
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
-
A B.C. man paid $2,100 for a kitten he saw on Kijiji and then changed his mind. Here's why he was entitled to a full refund
A B.C. man who had second thoughts after e-transferring a $2,100 payment for a ragdoll kitten he found on Kijiji is legally entitled to a full refund, according to a small claims decision that sheds some light on the law on these types of transactions.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
Vancouver Island
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey police
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government funding
After a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
-
Crash involving school bus with kids on board in Sudbury
No children were hurt, but an SUV driver sustained minor injuries in a crash with a school bus in the McCrea Heights area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday morning.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Up to 35cm of snowfall expected to blanket the region
Across the region, blowing snow could bring accumulations between 15 to 35 centimetres for parts of Simcoe and Grey counties, while Muskoka could receive five to 10 centimetres.
-
Car involved in hit-and-run crash drifted across lanes of traffic with driver passed out behind wheel, police say
Police arrested a man and a woman involved in a hit-and-run collision in Barrie's east end on Monday afternoon.
-
Homeowner catches break-in on home surveillance camera
Three would-be thieves were busted by technology.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region is under a weather warning. Here’s how much snow we could get
It might be the second official day of spring, but it won’t feel like it in Waterloo Region today.
-
Search ends for missing woman at Six Nations property
The search for a missing Hagersville woman, who was last seen in 2021, brought Ontario Provincial Police to a property on Six Nations of the Grand River Tuesday.
-
Cambridge residents claim their building has a mould problem
Some residents, living in a Cambridge building, say they're dealing with a mould problem.
London
-
From snowsquall watch to a warning, wintery start to the spring season
Although it might not look like it, Wednesday is officially the first full day of spring.
-
City looking for women, gender diverse youth or transgender youth to become firefighters
In partnership with the London fire and Fire Service Women Ontario, the city is calling on women, gender-diverse youth or transgender youth, aged 15-19, to consider becoming a fire fighter.
-
Two-vehicle crash prompts road closures in Zorra Township
Police said the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured while three others were taken to hospital.