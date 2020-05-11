WINNIPEG -- A massage parlour in Winnipeg has given a ticket for over $2,500 for breaking public health orders issued by the Manitoba government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Bath, located at 835 Ellice Ave., has been fined $2,542.

According to the Manitoba government, it was closed on May 8.

Other businesses that have been fined for not complying with the measures issued by the chief public health officer include: Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar.

The province said that under legislation penalties for violations for individuals or corporations can range from fines of up to $50,000, or $500,000 and/or six months or up to a year in jail.

Tickets can also be issued in the amount of $486 for individuals and $2, 542 for corporations.

Gatherings in Manitoba are currently limited to 10 people or fewer.