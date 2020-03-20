WINNIPEG -- The city may defer property tax payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business and property taxes are due May 29 and June 30.

A motion tabled at city council by Finance Chair Scott Gillingham and Mayor Brian Bowman said a 90-day deferral can contribute to other relief measures.

The motion called for a report in one month for a feasibility and implementation plan to delay tax payments for individuals, businesses and not-for-profits.

It also directed the city to waive late charges between March 20 and June 30 on fees for individuals and businesses where the late payment is due to changes related to the pandemic.