WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg may be delaying the deadline for property and business tax payments.

City council is holding an emergency meeting on Monday, Aug. 31 to discuss the matter.

The motion for this proposed plan says this change is needed due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

It suggests the end of November as proposed deadline for property and business tax payments.

This would be the city’s second time delaying these deadlines. Earlier in the year, it extended the business tax payment deadline to Sept. 1, and the property tax payment deadline to Oct. 1.