Mayor Brian Bowman says the city might have to move forward on bus rapid transit without the Pallister government.

During his first election campaign Bowman announced a goal to build six BRT lines of by 2030. The current route under construction is being cost-shared by Ottawa, the province and the city.

The Pallister government has been non-comital on supporting future lines.

In a year-end interview with CTV News, Bowman says the city might have to look for help elsewhere.

“The manner in which we fund additional lines, we’re going to have to be a lot more innovative in how we fund it. I’m not convinced that the traditional one-third, one-third, one-third breakdown on the three levels of government is necessarily how we’re going to look at other lines,” said Bowman

The city is currently studying the eastern leg of BRT.