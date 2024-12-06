WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg may soon announce new police chief

    The Winnipeg police's headquarters is shown in the city's downtown. (File Image) The Winnipeg police's headquarters is shown in the city's downtown. (File Image)
    Share

    Winnipeg’s next police chief could be announced as early as next week.

    Winnipeg Police Board Chair Markus Chambers says the selection committee has chosen an individual to take the job.

    Chambers says the police board could have a recommendation for city council next week, which has to ratify the choice.

    “The decision has been made,” Chambers said. “It’s just the process that is undertaken right now to confirm the decision that’s been made and then we can make our announcement within the next week or so.”

    Chambers wouldn’t say if the candidate is from within the service or not.

    Former chief Danny Smyth officially retired in early September.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre

    Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News