Winnipeg may soon announce new police chief

Winnipeg’s next police chief could be announced as early as next week.

Winnipeg Police Board Chair Markus Chambers says the selection committee has chosen an individual to take the job.

Chambers says the police board could have a recommendation for city council next week, which has to ratify the choice.

“The decision has been made,” Chambers said. “It’s just the process that is undertaken right now to confirm the decision that’s been made and then we can make our announcement within the next week or so.”

Chambers wouldn’t say if the candidate is from within the service or not.

Former chief Danny Smyth officially retired in early September.