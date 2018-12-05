Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is again calling on the province to pay its ambulance bills.

The city provides ambulance services on behalf of the province. Bowman says funding was frozen by the Pallister government at 2016 levels for 2017 and 2018.

For 2019 Bowman wants the city to seek “full cost recovery” as part of a new emergency medical contract with Broadway.

“…subsidizing the cost of delivering a provincial health service through property taxes poses too significant of a threat to prosperity for Winnipeg residents who are already facing increases in automobile insurance rates as well as multiple increases in electricity rates,” said Bowman

In the past the province has said its confident a new deal could be worked out which won’t impact service.