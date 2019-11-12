WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman called Don Cherry’s comments racist and wrong.

When asked about Cherry’s remarks on “Coach’s Corner” Saturday night Bowman said they ignore facts.

“The comments were profoundly wrong, they’re profoundly racist,” said Bowman.

Cherry was fired on Monday after he claimed that immigrants do not wear poppies or support veterans.

"You people … that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," he said.

"These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Cherry is standing by his comments.