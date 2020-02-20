WINNIPEG -- Manitoba mayors battled it out on the ice for the coveted title of Crokicurl Tournaspiel Mayor's Cup champion, and this year they faced some competition from the west.

Calgary city councillor Evan Woolley joined the festivities in Winnipeg at The Forks for the Manitoba-born game of “crokicurl” – a mix between curling and crokinole.

"One of the reasons that I'm here is that the City of Calgary is undertaking a winter strategy, and Winnipeg is just and incredible city for programming – you look at The Forks and throughout the city," Woolley said.

"No matter what time of year, whether it's minus 35 or plus 35, you guys are outside participating, community building and enjoying the wonderful quality of life you have here."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman claimed the championship trophy, beating 11 other teams including last year's defending champ, Steinbach Mayor Earl Funk.