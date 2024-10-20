WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg mayor honours citizens with medals

    Thirty people received medals in honour of Winnipeg's 150th anniversary celebrations. Uploaded Oct. 20, 2024. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg) Thirty people received medals in honour of Winnipeg's 150th anniversary celebrations. Uploaded Oct. 20, 2024. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A group of Winnipeggers were honoured with medals Saturday, as part of the city’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

    “Winnipeg is a fantastic city, and what makes it fantastic is the people,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham. “We were able to recognize 30 individuals who make outstanding contributions to our city every day, and they do it in quiet ways, consistently, just doing their part to make Winnipeg a better place and to improve the lives of others around them.”

    Over the last month, Winnipeg’s city councillors have held their own medal ceremonies recognizing individuals in their communities for their contributions.

    Saturday’s medal recipients also had a tree planted in their honour in Assiniboine Park.

    “You'll be able to come by the park on a regular basis, year after year, to see this tree grow, and always remember it's recognizing your contribution,” Gillingham said.

    As the city continues to celebrate 150 years, Gillingham was asked what he hopes the next 150 will look like.

    “I hope that this kind of kindness, this kind of community dedication, is just replicated and multiplied, you know, many times over to continue to build the city that we all want to live in,” he said.

