Winnipeg mayor reaching out to Ottawa to bring Ukrainian refugees to city

Winnipeg’s mayor has reached out to Ottawa in hopes of bringing Ukrainian refugees to the city.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brian Bowman said he sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, to seek opportunities to work with the federal and provincial governments, as well as community partners, to bring Ukrainian refugees to Winnipeg.

In his letter, Bowman noted that as the province with the largest proportion of Ukrainian-Canadian residents, Winnipeggers feel the need to make a difference during this crisis.

“We have a strong track record of settling refugees from all across the world in our city, and we have been successful precisely because of our diversity and sense of solidarity with newcomers – and the close working relationships that exist here between government agencies, community partners, sponsors, Indigenous governments, and Winnipeg’s ethnocultural community,” the letters said.

Bowman noted that resettlement efforts involve a “tremendous” amount of planning and coordination, but given the scale of the crisis in Ukraine, Winnipeggers know that “time is of the essence.”

“Please let us know how we can help, and when we can help, bring Ukrainian refugees to Winnipeg,” he said.

According to the UN high commissioner, one million people have left Ukraine over the past week.

The Canadian government has also opened up new immigration streams to Canada for Ukrainians, including expedited emergency visas and a new family reunification strategy.

-With files from The Canadian Press