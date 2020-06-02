WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Winnipeg's police and fire chiefs, will be giving comments on the Black Lives Matter rallies and protests in Minneapolis and across the US and Canada.

Bowman, Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth, and Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Chief John Lane will be giving reaction to the protests at 3 p.m. CTV News will live stream this event.

The protests and rallies across Canada and the US have been sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died last week in Minnesota after a police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

A Black Lives Matter rally is scheduled for Friday at the Manitoba Legislature for 6 p.m.

Winnipeg's deputy mayor Markus Chambers and Coun. Sherri Rollins announced on Tuesday they plan to attend the Justice 4 Black Lives Matter rally.

In a news release, the councillors said they are concerned about the "deep and persistent structural racism and inequity seen in Winnipeg, across the country, and in the United States."

“The publicized deaths in Winnipeg and elsewhere have hit both our families and the community hard,” Rollins said in a news release. “I am grateful to those calling for a new structural relationship that emphasizes public safety in terms of investments in playgrounds, parks and community services."

This is a developing story. More to come.

-with files from the Associated Press