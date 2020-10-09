WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will give an update on the City of Winnipeg's response to COVID-19 Friday morning.

The mayor, along with Jay Shaw, the manager of the city's emergency operations centre, will speak at a news conference at Winnipeg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Winnipeg has been under the orange (restricted) level of the pandemic response system since Sept. 28, which is expected to last four weeks. Masks are mandatory in all city-owned buildings and on Winnipeg Transit.

The city also cancelled all bookings for groups larger than 10 people.

This is a developing story. More details to come.