WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s mayor is set to speak Tuesday afternoon on the city’s response to COVID-19.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, manager of the City of Winnipeg Emergency Operations Centre, will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. at Winnipeg City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

Last week, the city announced all amenities inside city-owned parks have been closed, all permits issued to special events and festivals have been suspended until the end of June, and it will not be enforcing the parking time limit restrictions in residential areas with parking time restrictions.

It is also offering one hour of free parking at all metered locations in the city and adding temporary 15-minute loading zones in various spots downtown and through the Exchange District.

To date, there are 103 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed, along with one death.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre