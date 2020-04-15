WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s mayor is set to speak Wednesday afternoon on the city’s COVID-19 response.

Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Mike Ruta, interim chief administrative officer, will be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. at Winnipeg City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Tuesday, Bowman said adjustments to the Winnipeg Transit are coming. He said the changes are “appropriate” and shouldn’t “surprise anybody.”

The city also announced that council and committees will be making the move to electronic meetings during the months of April and May

To date, there are 246 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.