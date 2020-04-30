WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s mayor is set to speak Thursday afternoon on the city’s response to COVID-19.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, manager of the City of Winnipeg Emergency Operations Centre, will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. at Winnipeg City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

This event will mark the city’s first news conference since Premier Brian Pallister announced Manitoba’s reopening plan on Wednesday. The plan indicates that beginning on May 4 some non-essential businesses, such as hair salons and restaurant patios, will be able to open under strict guidelines.

Earlier this week, Bowman noted that Winnipeggers continue to have a role play in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“What we don’t want to risk is undoing all the good work we’ve done up to this point,” he said.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.