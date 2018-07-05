Mayor Brian Bowman wants a one on one with Premier Brian Pallister over the BRT funding dispute.

On Wednesday Bowman announced the city is considering a lawsuit against the province over $7.9 million dollars outstanding for the southwest rapid transit corridor.

Now the mayor says he wants to meet with Pallister, to resolve the issue and avoid a lawsuit he says could be filed soon.

Bowman says the Pallister government is trying to renegotiate a signed deal, an accusation the province says is inaccurate and not helpful.

The province says it never received a proper share of savings from the $467 million dollar project, which is $120 million under budget.