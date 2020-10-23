Advertisement
Winnipeg mayor will not seek re-election
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 1:14PM CST
(Source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he will not be seeking a third term as mayor.
The mayor announced his plans in a news conference Friday afternoon at City Hall.
“In my view, Manitoba has far too many career politicians,” he said. “I won’t be one of them.”
Bowman was first elected mayor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
This is a developing story. More to come.