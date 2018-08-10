

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg RCMP, in partnership with the province’s taxation special investigations unit, seized 470,500 cigarettes and 2,000 cigars from two vehicles traveling on PR 207 Sunday.

According to the RCMP at around 6:30 p.m., the vehicles were pulled over and officers searched the vehicles, seizing the cigarettes and cigars because they were not marked for Manitoba tax purposes, and there was no proof that tax was paid on them.

The seizure also included $3,105 dollars in cash.

Ross Livingston, 66, and Ernest Delaronde, 49, both from Winnipeg, were arrested and charged with trafficking contraband tobacco.

The quantity of goods seized represents almost $140,000 dollars in potential tax revenue for the province. If convicted, the individuals face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 dollars, or up to 6 months imprisonment.

In addition, they will face a mandatory triple tax penalty of $418,096.50 dollars.