

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A former chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce says it's about time that men-only clubs open their doors to women.

Jodi Moskal, an electrician who also ran for the provincial Progressive Conservatives in a byelection last year, has been researching clubs in Winnipeg that once allowed only men but changed to admit women.

During her work, she discovered the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club continues to ban women as members, as it has done since opening in 1909. When she posted the finding on Twitter, one person suggested it was Moskal's fault for missing out because "your husband could of joined."

Others also went online in calling for the club to change its rules.

"It's 2018," Moskal told The Canadian Press. "I don't need my husband's permission to get a credit card anymore.

"I shouldn't have to be tied to my husband. I shouldn't have to have a husband. What if I had a wife? What if I was single?"

Moskal said she's OK with a men's club that's just for sports. But a professional club that's only for men puts business women at a disadvantage, she suggested.

The club's website stated that it is one of the remaining few private, men-only clubs in Canada.

"Sorry Ladies, Men Only," the website also read, but both of those references were removed Monday.

A photo on the site shows four men wearing sport jackets and toasting with whisky glasses.