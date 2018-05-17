

CTV Winnipeg





A member of the Canadian Armed Forces based in Winnipeg has been charged with sexual assault, according to a National Defence news release.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged the military member on Tuesday with six assault-related offences against three other members of the Canadian Armed Forces. The news release said they took place between February and April 2017 at the Canadian Forces Base Borden.

“Eliminating harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour is key to our ongoing role as Military Police to protect the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and provide a respectful work environment,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

“All allegations of sexual assault are taken seriously by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, and in all cases, we undertake investigations to determine the facts, analyse the evidence, and if warranted, lay appropriate charges.”

Jonathan Gaudet of 17 Wing Winnipeg was charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.