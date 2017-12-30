A Winnipeg mother is hoping makeup she purchased at a fashion store for girls hasn't harmed her kids.

On Dec. 22, Claire's Stores Inc. posted on its website the company was conducting an investigation following reports of possible asbestos in products.

A mom of three, Kayla Imlah says her girls picked out a few items on Dec. 27, including the ‘Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set,’ one of nine listed items on the company's website being investigated and pulled as a precautionary measure on Dec. 22.

Imlah says her purchase took place five days after reports in the United States surfaced of possible asbestos in some of Claire's makeup products, and after her six and eight-year-old girls had already put on the makeup.

"That's unnecessary, very uncalled for, this could have all been prevented if Claire's would have taken that right off the shelves instantly," she said from her home Saturday.

Imlah took the makeup away.

Health Canada says on its website breathing in asbestos fibers can cause cancer and other diseases. It's a mineral used in construction material to make them stronger and fire-resistant. Health Canada says it requested to see testing data from Claire's stores.

On Dec. 29, Claire’s provided a statement on its website.

"The initial results of testing by an independent certified laboratory show that the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free. Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway. We have also confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos free European vendor," the statement said.

Claire's also said it will continue to honour returns for any customers who feel uncomfortable.

Imlah says she returned all the makeup from Claire’s, but held on to a part of one kit she believes may be affected.

She wants to know what's in it, and plans to send it to Health Canada for testing.

"That should all be taken down until the investigation is done," she said.

CTV News spoke with staff at the Claire's Polo Park store where Imlah says she purchased the makeup. They didn't comment, and provided CTV News with a customer care number to call. CTV News left a message. That phone call and emails to the company have not been returned.

With files from The Canadian Press