A Saturday afternoon drive turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Winnipeg woman and her two kids.

Nicole Jasen told CTV News she was turning from Dale Boulevard onto Roblin Boulevard when a truck turning left came out from behind her.

“I waited my turn, I went left. As soon as I turned left, this truck came right in front of me and swerved right in front of me, almost hitting me,” said Jasen.

Jasen honked her horn at the man driving the truck, which she said seemed to set him off, with him slowing to 20 or 30 km/h in front of her.

With the truck still in front of her, Jasen said both drivers turned on to the Perimeter Highway while going about 70 km/h.

“It was to the point where if I was to have gone into the left lane, he would have gotten in front of me and hit me into the median,” said Jasen.

“I tried to go off onto where the trailer park entrance is, and as soon as he saw me go there he cut me off.”

Panicking, with her daughter crying in the front seat, Jasen said she managed to get back onto the highway heading towards Portage Avenue, but the truck followed and caught up with her on the cloverleaf.

“As soon as I did that, he pulled up right beside me on the shoulder, he’s flailing his arms,” said Jasen.

While the driver of the truck managed to get ahead of her on Portage Avenue and tried to cut her off by slamming on his brakes, Jasen said she managed to lose him by suddenly turning left onto Isbister Street without signaling.

After finding a back lane and trying to hide her vehicle, Jasen noticed a black SUV creeping down the back lane and was shocked when a woman got out of the passenger seat to comfort her and her children.

That passenger spoke with CTV News but asked not to be identified, and said she saw the whole ordeal from Dale Boulevard on, and told her husband to follow the vehicles, concerned for the safety of those in Jasen’s vehicle.

“I was forever grateful,” said Jasen.

“She was crying. She saw that my daughter was crying. She went and hugged my daughter.”

The passenger also snapped a quick video of the interaction, which she used to send Jasen a picture of the truck’s license plate so Jasen could send it on to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it had received a report of the incident and said officers investigated, cautioning the driver of the truck and issuing him two tickets.

Calling the incident “extremely dangerous” for all vehicles on the highway, the passenger told CTV News she was terrified for Jasen and her kids.

Meanwhile, Jasen said the “act of rage” has left her shaken.

“There was nothing deserved to put my children in danger. Especially on the highway.”