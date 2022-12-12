Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer

A statement from Carr's family posted on his Twitter account Monday says he passed away on Monday surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was 71 years old.

The statement from his family says Carr was battling multiple myeloma and kidney failure since 2019.

"Over the past three years, he fought these diseases bravely and courageously with the incredible support of his staff, colleagues and loved ones," the statement reads.

Carr had announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with the form of blood cancer, which also affects the kidneys. At the time, he said he had started chemotherapy and dialysis, but said his spirits were high.

His death was announced in the House of Commons by fellow Winnipeg MP Kevin Lamoureux, who asked for a moment of silence and a prayer.

Carr was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Manitoba in 1988, representing Fort Rouge for four years. He was later elected as a Liberal Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre in October 2015. He served in various roles on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet including as Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of International Trade Diversification, and special envoy to Prairies.

He was removed from Trudeau's cabinet in 2021, and at the time, said he respected the Prime Minister's decision.

"Right up until the very end of his remarkable life, he was fighting for Winnipeggers, Manitobans and Canadians," his family said in a statement.

They pointed to Carr's most recent success in the House of Commons – passing his private member's bill on Dec. 8 focused on building a green prairie economy.

"As a dedicated elected official, business, and community leader in Manitoba for over 30 years, Jim was loved and respected by so many and we know he will be profoundly missed," the statement from his family reads.

'A TRUE LOSS': MANITOBA POLITICIANS SHARE CONDOLENCES

Dougald Lamont, leader of Manitoba's liberal party, posted a tribute on Twitter Monday.

"He worked tirelessly for Manitoba until his last days," Lamont said, passing along his condolences to Carr's family. "A true loss."

Manitoba's Premier Heather Stefanson also shared her condolences on Twitter.

"Over the years Jim (and) I worked on many projects together," Stefanson said. "I always admired his unfailing commitment to the betterment of Winnipeg, Manitoba (and) Canada."

It’s with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest sympathies & condolences to family and friends of Jim Carr.



-with files from the Canadian Press

This is a developing story. More to come.