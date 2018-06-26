Featured
Winnipeg needs illegal dumping surveillance program: report
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:27AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:53AM CST
A new report is recommending the city make a surveillance program to catch people dumping bulk garbage in neighbourhoods permanent.
The city spent $54,000 for a two-year pilot project to curb illegal dumping.
The report says based on the results the city should allocate $150,000 a year for more cameras and another full-time position.
City officials said the trial cut down on the problem in "hot spots" and helped with enforcement.
The city's community service committee will discuss the matter next week.