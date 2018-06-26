A new report is recommending the city make a surveillance program to catch people dumping bulk garbage in neighbourhoods permanent.

The city spent $54,000 for a two-year pilot project to curb illegal dumping.

The report says based on the results the city should allocate $150,000 a year for more cameras and another full-time position.

City officials said the trial cut down on the problem in "hot spots" and helped with enforcement.

The city's community service committee will discuss the matter next week.