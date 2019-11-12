WINNIPEG -- People in Transcona were speaking out about the decision to lay sod in their area.

Some residents near the 100 block of Kildare Avenue East took to Facebook Tuesday morning, after seeing workers lay sod along the boulevard on that street. They were wondering about the decision to lay sod at this time of year.

With temperatures sitting around 15 degrees without the windchill, many said it seems pointless.

However, Carla Hrycyna with St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre said, if done properly this can be an optimal time to lay sod.

"As long as you can unroll it without it be frozen in a tight roll, if you can unroll it and lay it down and if makes great contact with the soil (…) once you get that first layer of snow on there it actually stays dormant until things start coming alive in the spring next year," she said. “So then you have optimal insulation that’s on there, you have it in a dormant state, and then all of a sudden you’re going to find that next spring as soon as that moisture comes alive with a little bit of thawing it’s going to take root and it does very well.”

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Winnipeg said, “This work was completed by a contractor on the City’s behalf for a water main renewal project. The contractor chose to lay the sod as part of the project. Should the sod not survive, the contractor will be responsible for replacing it at no extra cost to the City.”