WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-born NHL player has issued an apology after his “inappropriate” and “offensive” conversation circulated online.

Earlier this week, comments Brendan Leipsic, who plays forward for the Washington Capitals, made in a private group chat began to circulate on social media.

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

“I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions.”

Leipsic went on to say he is committed to learning from this situation, become a better person and take the time to determine how to move forward in a meaningful way.

THE NHL RESPONDS

On Wednesday, the NHL released a statement regarding the comments made by Leipsic, as well as the Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald, who was also part of the group chat.

“The National Hockey league strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodenwald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media,” it said.

The league said it has no place for these kinds of statements, attitudes and behaviours.

“We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved,” it said.

The conversations in question comment on women’s appearances.