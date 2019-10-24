

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





A Main Street not-for-profit says it may not be able to operate because of issues with its building’s heating system.

Lighthouse Mission offers a variety of services, including serving an average of 11,000 meals a month to vulnerable people from its storefront operation in a 106-year-old heritage building at 669 Main St.

In a news release, the mission’s operations manager, Beverley Ajtay, said the organization needs a new boiler after an inspection forced the shutdown of their old one.

“We are supposed to be a warm, safe place for those in our community to receive meals, love and spiritual care and right now we are not able to provide that warmth," says Ajtay.

Atjay says the cost of the replacement, between $45,000 and $58,000, could not have come at a worse time.

"This was unexpected. We don't have the extra finances in the budget needed for this," Ajtay says.

Lighthouse Mission hopes the heat can be turned back on in time for winter, with a call for donations to raise funds to cover the boiler’s replacement.

Donations to help support this project can be made online at www.lighthousemission.ca or by calling (204) 943-9669.