Winnipeg non-profit serving up 1,500 Thanksgiving meals

WINNIPEG -

One Winnipeg non-profit is serving up 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to those who are in need.

Dave Feniuk, general manager of Agape Table, said they’ve been serving a special holiday meal of turkey, potatoes and vegetables.

“Unfortunately, this is our second Thanksgiving during the pandemic,” he said.

“We still haven’t been able to bring our guests inside. So, we’re trying to make it as normal as possible for our guests.”

Feniuk said Monday was their third day of giving out Thanksgiving meals, noting they’ve provided about 1,500 in total.

“Our staff starts at 5 a.m. getting everything prepared, the doors open at 7, we serve until 11,” he said.

“We’re doing just over 500 each and every day.”

THE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC

Feniuk said a wide range of people have been relying on Agape Table during the pandemic, not only marginalized communities.

“It’s people that only have one income in the house and then they don’t have that extra disposable income. So it’s a matter of ‘do I pay rent or do I buy food for the family?’” he said.

“Knowing that Agape Table is just down the street, they’re coming to us for food and putting that money into the rent and utilities.”

Agape Table has also seen a sharp increase in the number of people coming to them for food.

“In 2019, we served about 85,000 meals. In 2020, we were up to 109,000, and we’re projecting close to 140,000 meals with bagged lunches this year,” Feniuk said.

Agape Table is 100 per cent donor funded.

Feniuk said they are always in need of food and donations, noting that with winter coming they need toques, gloves, mittens and shoes.

“A lot of our guests are on their feet 12-14 hours a day and they’ve worn out their shoes over the summer by walking from kitchen to kitchen or place to place to find shelter,” he said.