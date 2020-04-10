WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg non-profit organization will be giving out Easter meals to hundreds of people on Friday night.

According to Lighthouse Mission, located at 669 Main St., 300 people from the downtown area will be receiving hot meals to celebrate the holiday amid the physical distancing measures in place as a response to COVID-19.

Beverley Ajtay, operations manager for the non-profit, said in a news release, their mission is to be a light and give hope to the community.

“We will do everything we can to continue to be that light, during this crisis, for our community and a hot, hearty meal is one way we can,” she said.

Every person that picks up one of the meals will receive a bag of Easter treats containing chocolate eggs, a handmade Easter card and the book ‘Hope within Reach.’

Ajtay note the book is a way to give encouragement during a time when people can’t go to church due to the pandemic.

Lighthouse Mission feeds 300 people a day, providing food, support and warmth to the city’s less fortunate.