Winnipeg Nordic Centre to open for skiing this weekend with artificial snow

The Windsor Park Nordic Centre is set to open on Saturday for public skiing, thanks to new snowmaking capacity and facility upgrades.

The Cross Country Ski Association of Manitoba announced the opening on Thursday, saying government agencies, donations and volunteer hours have helped to make it possible.

The centre will offer a 2.5-kilometre primary loop along the Seine River using manmade snow. This will allow for reliable ski conditions no matter what happens with the weather.

“We’ve been 15 years dreaming of being able to make snow and have skiing regardless of what Mother Nature brings us,” said Laurie Penton, general manager at Windsor Park Nordic Centre.

“We’ve arrived at that longtime vision we’ve had for the Nordic Centre.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set to take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse trailhead. It will serve as a celebration to honour the legacy of Brent Bottomley who started the project.

“We have as a community kept up the vision that Brent has created to get us to a point where we’re able to this manmade ski trail,” Penton said.

“The ribbon cutting is going to happen because it’s such a big thing for us and it heralds in a whole new chapter for the Nordic Centre.”

Windsor Park Nordic Centre, located at 10 Rue Des Meurons, is open seven days a week and offers ski rentals, equipment and lessons. The facility maintains over 10 kilometres of groomed ski trails.