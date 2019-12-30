WINNIPEG -- Now that Christmas has come and gone, many are taking down the decorations and putting them away until next December.

One of the bigger objects that need to be dealt with is the Christmas tree.

If it’s artificial then it goes back in the box just like the rest of the decorations, but what should you do if you have a real tree?

There are several locations throughout the city where you can take your tree and it will be turned into wood chips. Each tree brought in must be bare, with no decorations.

Each ‘Let’s Chip In’ depot will be taking trees until the end of January at no cost.

In early January people can also go to these depots and collect wood chip mulch for free as long as you bring your own container.

If you can’t drop off your tree before the end of January, every 4R Winnipeg Depot location accepts tree year-round.

A FESTIVE REUSE FOR TREES

People can also donate their trees to Festival du Voyageur to be used as displays.

“We’re actually needing a whole bunch of Christmas trees this year to decorate the park and to also use as wood chips inside the tents,” said Nicolas Audette, director of Marketing and Communications with Festival du Voyageur.

Audette added in the past they have used roughly 2,000 trees. People are being asked to drop off trees at Whittier Park by Jan. 12.

Audette said the festival does work with the city to pick up trees that have been dropped off at other locations.