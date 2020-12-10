WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police officer who issued a traffic ticket after he was questioned about not wearing a mask could face disciplinary action.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says the service’s professional standards unit and a division commander are reviewing the officer’s conduct to see if punishment is necessary. The chief says potential sanctions range from admonishment to a loss of several days of pay.

“His response was inappropriate to the circumstance,” said Smyth.

Smyth says the officer in question was dealing with another traffic stop when a vehicle passed too closely.

“He was startled by a vehicle that passed by very closely,” said Smyth

He then pulled over that vehicle and a video shows him without a mask on speaking with the couple in that car.

The officer is asked by the people in the car about wearing a mask.

“You were going to get a warning,” says the officer. “I was being polite. You’re not being polite.”

Another video shows the officer returning with a mask and a $298 ticket.

Smyth says officers are expected to wear masks when they can’t properly distance themselves from the public.

“I think the officer lost his composure,” said Smyth.

Smyth says while the police service can’t quash a ticket, it will “flag” it for prosecutors.

“In my own personal opinion, I doubt they will proceed,” said Smyth.

This is a developing story. More to come.