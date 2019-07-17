

A cruiser stolen from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was recovered on Tuesday, with help from the RCMP and Winnipeg police.

Around 3 a.m. the First Nations police received a report about three intoxicated males outside a home on Church Road in Waywayseecappo, who allegedly broke into a van and wouldn’t leave.

Police said once they arrived on scene the three suspects were uncooperative, and one male “aggressively advanced” towards an officer. Officers said a second suspect grabbed the male and pushed him, but he continued to advance towards police.

Police said they then took out a Taser, prompting two of the suspects to cooperate, while the male who had been making his way towards officers began to walk away.

Officer said they chased after the male and while trying to gain control of him, another suspect allegedly took the police car and drove away.

Police patrolled the area for the stolen car and issued an alert.

Headingley RCMP found the car driving toward Winnipeg, but were unable to stop it.

Winnipeg police found the marked cruiser near the area of Roblin Boulevard and the West Perimeter Highway, and stopped it using a ‘Stop Stick’ tire deflation device near Dawson Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard. The driver was arrested.

Dakota Wyatte Brandon, Jessie Brandon and Clinton Shane Bird were arrested and all face a number of charges including mischief over $5000. They are in custody.