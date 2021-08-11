WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg athlete Skylar Park is back on home soil after her Olympic debut, and though she didn't make it to the podium this year, the goal of an Olympic gold medal is still at the top of her mind.

The 22-year-old represented Team Canada in Taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics. Now home resting and recovering, Park said just getting to the Olympics was super exciting after the pandemic delays.

"I've been dreaming of competing at the Olympics for as long as I can remember," Park said.

"It was amazing, and the energy and the intensity within that village – you can feel the buzz and everyone's just trying to be their best and everyone's super focused on being the best they can be."

Park is a decorated athlete – earning her black belt at seven years old, winning the world juniors at 17, and more recently the 2021 Pan American Championships.

Her first Olympic Games in Tokyo was cut short in an 18-7 quarterfinal match with Taiwan's Chia-Ling Lo. Park said it was a hard loss.

"It was disappointing, especially not having the performance that I wanted on the biggest stage in the world," she said.

Park said she is trying to learn from her experience at the Olympics, and plans to come back even stronger.

"After I competed, my goal still very much remains the same – to reach the top of the podium at the Olympic Games."

With no upcoming competitions, Park said a break is due after five years of hard training.

Though the break won't last long – Park now has her sights set on the 2024 Paris games, and plans to get back in the gym in the New Year.

-with files from CTV's Renee Rodgers