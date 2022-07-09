Winnipeg organizations partner on 'Depave Paradise' project

A local youth organization is working to make its space greener through a new partnership.

Rossbrook House has joined forces with Green Action Centre to work on a Depave Paradise project, which will see the organizations remove the concrete in front of Rossbrook House and replace it with a green space and garden.

"Every scrap of earth is precious and we are standing on Treaty 1 territory," Phil Chiappetta, executive director of Rossbrook House, said in a news release.

The new green space will be called Maamaa-Ahki Gizaagi-igoo: Mother Earth, We Love You.

Design plans for the Depave Paradise project. June 9, 2022. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News)

Green Action Centre said not all neighbourhoods have access to quality greenspaces and by removing pavement and replacing it with greenery, it beautifies the community and encourages outdoor activity.

"The community is our main reason for doing this project. We want to bring nature back into this urban area. There are many benefits of depaving spaces: it reduces the heat island effect, it helps to drain storm water, it provides biodiversity and beauty in a place where the community comes together," said Josep Seras Gubert, the sustainability projects coordinator for Green Action Centre, in a news release.

The pavement is being removed on Saturday and planting will start on July 15.

A blessing ceremony will also be held in front of Rossbrook House in November.