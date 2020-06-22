WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service’s organized crime and biker enforcement unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 34-year-old Winnipeg man wanted on multiple charges.

The service’s biker enforcement unit posted Monday, saying it is looking for Jared James Irving, who is wanted on various drug and firearms-related charges.

Irving stands six feet tall and weighs 329 pounds. Police say he has a scar on his left cheek, and is believed to have brown hair.

Police are advising the public to not approach Irving if they see him. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6048 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.