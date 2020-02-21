WINNIPEG -- A group of paramedics in Winnipeg have now been trained to provide medical care to the Winnipeg police’s K9 unit in the event of an emergency.

According to a news release, the paramedics who provide pre-hospital medical support for the police’s tactical support team are now trained to provide pre-hospital medical care for police dogs. It says it provides “peace of mind” for the dogs’ handlers to know that medical care is nearby if a dog is hurt.

The paramedics will provide the medical aid before and while the dog is en route to a veterinarian.

The training was completed through consultations with Winnipeg police, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the police’s K9 and tactical support units, the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, Bridgwater Veterinary Hospital, and Pembina Veterinary Hospital.