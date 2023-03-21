Winnipeg parent concerned about mould removal work at daughter's school

A Winnipeg parent is concerned about her daughter's health as work to remove mould is underway at her school.

Angie, who has asked for her last name not to be used, has a daughter in Grade 10 at J.H. Bruns Collegiate.

She said since February her daughter has been dealing with headaches and feeling sick to the point of needing to leave school early some days. Angie said they never really thought anything of it and just assumed she had been sick or was still getting over COVID – something her daughter had early in the year.

"But then (my daughter) kind of realized her teacher in the basement classroom…was actually reacting to something that was happening in the basement and my daughter kind of started to think, 'Well, maybe I am too,'" Angie said in an interview with CTV News.

Remediation work started at the school in January to remove mould after a water leak was found in November 2022 in the basement of the school, according to the principal.

The classes in the affected classrooms where the work is being done were moved to other spaces in the school. The classes not affected by the leak in the basement continued in the same locations.

Concerned about what her daughter was saying, Angie put out a question on social media to see if any other parents were seeing similar symptoms in their kids.

"(Just) having symptoms like, kind of foggy, unable to concentrate, just difficulties being in the school, with headaches and just a sick feeling, unwell feeling. And I'm surprised at how many parents actually did have children that were suffering."

Angie is concerned that the mould or the cleaner to remove the mould is impacting her daughter and other students.

Mark Mckean, a mould and asbestos inspector with Breathe Easy Eco Solutions – a company that is not involved in the remediation at the school – said mould can present similar symptoms as allergies.

"Side effects can include itchy, watery eyes, stuffed up, headaches, drowsiness, you know, just being tired," said Mckean.

He said everyone can be affected differently, but noted symptoms can become more severe the more time people are exposed.

Megan Vankoughnett, the principal at J.H. Bruns, said the school has been working with the Louis Riel School Division as well as Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health to ensure there are no problems.

"We continue to receive feedback from them that we have followed the appropriate investigative and reporting processes and that no threat exists in the workplace or school," said Vankoughnett.

She said the work is expected to be finished in the coming weeks and said if parents are wanting their kids to do remote learning in the meantime, that is a conversation she would have with them and the school division.

Angie said she had met with the principal about her concerns and said she was very understanding and concerned that her daughter has been feeling unwell.

She added she has heard the cleaning schedule will change to after school hours, something she hopes will have a positive impact on her daughter's health.

"So I hope that is the solution and I guess it's just a matter of time and we'll see how things play out," said Angie.