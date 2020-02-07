WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg Peewee hockey team is looking to win $100,000 and if they do, they plan on giving every cent to a 19-year-old hockey player who was paralyzed on the ice.

The South Winnipeg Kings PeeWee A2 Gold has been working to raise money for Reese Ketler and his family.

In December, Ketler collided with another player on the ice and went head-first into the boards, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

"It's really hockey helping hockey is what we wanted to do, to help out a fellow hockey player," said Darren Pritchard, the head coach of the South Winnipeg Kings.

"So many people are tied to hockey. They watch hockey, follow the Jets, and soon as you hear a young man, 19-years-old, goes down the way he did - paralyzed from the neck down - people open their wallets, open their hearts and came and helped us."

The team hosted a bottle drive in the community, raising more than $10,000 for Ketler and his family.

But the team is not quite done fundraising yet. The South Winnipeg Kings have been selected as one of the top 10 finalists in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, a national contest that awards hockey teams across Canada for their good deeds.

This year, the team with the most votes will secure a $100,000 donation to a charity of their choosing.

"If we make it all the way to the end and finish first, we actually win $100,000, and all those proceeds will go to Reese Kettler and his family," Pritchard said. "All the winnings - every single penny that we raised - is going to the Kettler family, we're calling it the Kettler fund."

Canadians can vote for the finalists by watching the teams' videos, describing how they are helping their community. The videos can be found on the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup website. Each view counts as one vote for the team.

Pritchard said the Kings are currently in second place.

"This is a young 19-year-old boy, a big defenceman, who's gone down and his life has changed forever," he said. "We just want to help them out and give everything we can back to them to make it easier for them."

Voting for the contest ends on Feb. 9, 2020.