WINNIPEG -- The Attorney General of Canada is suing a Winnipeg pet owner after a Canada Post mail carrier had to escape a charging dog and injured their knee in the process.

A statement of claim filed in the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench in June said a mail carrier is suffering from stress and anxiety and has difficulty sleeping after a run-in with a dog while delivering mail.

The incident, as described in the statement of claim, happened in June 2018 and alleges that the Canada Post employee was delivering mail to a house on Bannerman Avenue. The defendant was visiting the house with their dog at the time.

"After (the mail carrier) dropped off the mail, and while still on the front steps, an individual inside the house, while on their phone, opened the front door and let the Dog out," the statement reads. "The Dog began charging (the mail carrier), as if preparing to attack him."

The statement said the mail carrier jumped over the steps, ran out of the yard and closed the fence, and in the process hurt their right knee.

"At no time did (the mail carrier) meddle with the Dog or provoke the Dog, nor did he accept the risks presented by the Dog attack."

The statement said as a result of the injury, the mail carrier suffered pain, stress, anxiety, swelling and loss of amenities and enjoyment of living.

It said they had difficulty sleeping and had a decreased ability to perform daily tasks and chores, or take part in and enjoy recreational activities.

The statement also said the mail carrier had difficulties walking and driving, and were unable to carry out their full job responsibilities for several months.

The Canada Post employee applied to receive compensation, leading to the Attorney General launching the lawsuit.

The Winnipeg dog owner is being sued for general and special damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, the cost of the suit, and any further relief the court deems just.

The statement did not specify a dollar amount.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.