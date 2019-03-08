

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has revamped its Crime Mapping Tool, adding new features such as customized searches and colour coded neighbourhoods.

The tool, which used to be called Crime Stat, allows users to search for reported crimes in Winnipeg using neighbourhood, community and type of crime as a filter.

Police said some of the new features include customized searches by date, neighbourhood and category, and colour coding neighbourhoods to represent crime volumes.

Officers note the map now adheres to Statistics Canada’s protocols for data production, and that the new data will be based on confirmed information.

To view the tool go to the Winnipeg police’s website.