Winnipeg police aims to increase downtown safety during events

Winnipeg police officers are hoping to boost people’s sense of safety when they come downtown.

As events such as Winnipeg Jets’ games ramp up, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is emphasizing proactive measures such as increased visibility and foot patrols in the city’s core.

“They will be there and they will be present, again with our cadets and all those other community resources,” said Insp. Helen Peters.

Peters said WPS is working with downtown businesses and community organizations, including True North Sports + Entertainment, Downtown Community Safety Partnership (DCSP), and other safety teams.

“As police officers, we're so often caught in that cycle of responding to events after they've happened, and what we really want to do is be a proactive resource and support working together,” Peters said.

In order to be a “proactive resource,” WPS said it will respond to feedback it’s heard from the community and downtown businesses. For example, police plan to spend more time checking on parking lots and garages, as many people have reported their vehicles were broken into during events.

“Please reach out to the community safety teams, DCSP, as you see them in the walkways, when you see them on the streets, if you see them in the parking lots, let them know if you see something that makes you feel unsafe,” said Peters.

While foot patrols were already out and about during the Jets’ home opener Friday, Peters said additional resources will be added in the coming weeks.

As the temperatures drop, Peters said the increased visibility will remain unchanged.

“Weather changes things in just how we prepare, but it doesn't change our responsibilities,” she said. “Our responsibility is to be a visible and physical presence and be there. So what I would say is, yes, it's not pleasant, but we're still going to be here for you.”