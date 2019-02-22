

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help on the three-year anniversary of a woman’s homicide.

Police say Marilyn Rose Munroe, 41, was found dead inside a house on Pritchard Avenue on Feb. 22, 2016. Munroe was last seen around 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2016 near Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street.



Officers continue to investigate Munroe’s whereabouts prior to her death, and are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen her in the days leading up to Feb. 12, 2016 or when she was found dead 10 days later.



Anyone who was in contact with Munroe during this time or has information on her death is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.