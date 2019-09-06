

CTV News Winnipeg





Dozens of people are facing sexual exploitation charges following a police project this summer.

Project Guardian saw officers targeting those exploiting vulnerable and underage people for sexual services between June 16 and Aug. 31, 2019, Winnipeg police said Friday.

Police say 34 people were arrested for street sexual exploitation; five people were arrested from online sexual exploitation.

“The demand to obtain sexual services for consideration inflicts harm and trauma on those being exploited,” police said. “The goal of the project was to target the demand side of sexual exploitation and the safety of those being exploited.”

Police say they also conducted 38 stops to find people seeking sexual services, made new connections with outreach agencies, and issued six Provincial Offence Act violations in places known for sexual exploitation.