WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a homicide from April 2020.

On April 24, 2020, police were called to a home in the 700 block of Victor Street around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man was found injured inside. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Noah Soloman Nigussie, 23, from Winnipeg.

The homicide unit continued to investigate and on Feb. 5, 2021, police arrested a man.

Royce Anthony James Boyle has been charged with second-degree murder. The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Police said investigators believe Nigussie and Boyle knew each other and had become involved in a dispute, which escalated and Nigussie was shot.

Police said Boyle remains in custody.