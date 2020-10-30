WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery and homicide that happened on Oct. 12

Police said on Oct. 12, Denzel Constant, 24, was confronted by a man at the intersection of Salter Street and Burrows Avenue.

Investigators said the man demanded Constant's property, which he gave him. After that, police said Constant was assaulted and the suspect fled the scene.

Constant wasn't found until the morning of Oct. 13 when emergency crews were called to a residential suite at a building in the 800 block of Main Street, where he was found dead.

Police arrested 21-year-old Derrik Lawrence Edward Smith on Oct. 29 and he has been charged with manslaughter, robbery, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said he remains in custody.

The charges against Smith have not been proven in court.