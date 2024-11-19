Winnipeg police arrest man in stabbing death investigation

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death on Nov. 8.

Police were called to the 500 block of Alexander Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of an injured man.

Police arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died. The man was identified as 23-year-old Jamal Eli Preston Miles – a member of Shamattawa First Nation.

The homicide unit took over the investigation.

On Nov. 18, police arrested a 21-year-old man at the Winnipeg Remand Centre. He was already there for an "unrelated matter."

He was charged with second degree murder, and he remains in custody.

The charges against him haven't been tested in court.