Winnipeg police arrest man in stabbing death investigation
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death on Nov. 8.
Police were called to the 500 block of Alexander Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of an injured man.
Police arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died. The man was identified as 23-year-old Jamal Eli Preston Miles – a member of Shamattawa First Nation.
The homicide unit took over the investigation.
On Nov. 18, police arrested a 21-year-old man at the Winnipeg Remand Centre. He was already there for an "unrelated matter."
He was charged with second degree murder, and he remains in custody.
The charges against him haven't been tested in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Sitting too much linked to heart disease –– even if you work out, according to new study
Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease –– even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.
Police arrest 2 suspects in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer
Quebec provincial police have arrested two suspects in the death of 24-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Watch Cruise ship tilts, causing panic as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Canadian inflation back at 2 per cent ahead of year-end interest rate decision
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
Regina
-
Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions around Saskatchewan
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday, as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
-
Regina's two returning councillors hope foundation of experience can help build re-envisioned city council
The two re-elected councillors making their return to Henry Baker Hall hope their previous experience can help guide a group which has nine new members.
-
Here's how YQR keeps animals from interfering with your flight's takeoff and landing
Everyone must contend with airport security measures before stepping foot on a plane – but even Mother Nature has to steer clear when it comes to busy runways. YQR in Regina is no exception.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon clearing priority streets after first major snowfall
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
-
Saskatoon police investigating second weekend homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a second homicide that occurred over the weekend.
-
Surrey, B.C. man arrested with 50 kilos of cocaine on Sask. highway
A British Columbia man faces trafficking charges after police seized around 50 kilograms of cocaine from his vehicle in a traffic stop on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Teen dead, 2 injured in crash west of Athabasca
A teenager is dead after a crash between two trucks on Highway 2 west of Athabasca Monday evening.
-
Hervey to return to Edmonton as Elks GM: CFL insider
The return of a former general manager to helm the Edmonton Elks' football operations is a done deal, says a Canadian Football League insider.
-
St. Albert RCMP warn residents about rash of break-ins
Thirteen break-ins in east and southeast St. Albert in the last month have prompted local Mounties to issue a warning.
Calgary
-
11 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024
Almost a dozen Calgary eateries are featured on a new list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024.
-
Suspect used gun, disguises to rob cannabis stores in Calgary, Edmonton: police
Police are hoping to identify a man believed to have robbed several cannabis stores in Calgary and Edmonton while using a gun and disguises.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator orders Sunshine Oilsands to suspend wells, pipelines
The Alberta Energy Regulator has issued an order requiring Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. to suspend its wells, facilities and pipelines, saying the company hasn't met its regulatory obligations.
Toronto
-
Man charged with attempted murder after one person shot while trying to stop Mississauga home invasion
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
-
'Blood on your hands': Demonstrators ejected from Queen’s Park gallery after outburst over closure of supervised consumption site
Two people were ejected from the observation gallery of the provincial legislature at Queen’s Park Tuesday following a heated demonstration over the closure of supervised consumption sites by the Ford government.
-
Here are the most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2023
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
Ottawa
-
Federal land in Ottawa's west end now available for housing
The federal government is making a piece of land available for future housing in Ottawa's west end, on land around the historic building that houses a Keg Restaurant.
-
4 people facing charges after demonstrators blocked downtown Ottawa intersections, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says four people are facing charges after people participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Ottawa "ignored directions from police and blocked a street."
-
Dreamland Cafe in Ottawa ranks among OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada
A cozy dining spot in Ottawa's Little Italy has cracked OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2024.
Montreal
-
Sex abuse case: Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to billionaire Robert Miller
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
-
-
Former CAQ super minister Pierre Fitzgibbon joins Osler law firm
Just over two months after announcing his retirement from political life, former CAQ minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is joining the business law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt as 'special counsel.'
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
-
Halifax bus driver won’t be charged in pedestrian’s death: police
Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a transit bus that struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month won’t be charged.
-
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to incoming storm
BC Ferries has cancelled Tuesday evening's sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in anticipation of an incoming storm.
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
-
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a massive wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet come to pass.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Northern Ontario
-
Drinking water advisory issued for certain streets in Greater Sudbury
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
-
Capreol, Ont., resident wins $1 million in Encore draw
Mike Ross of Capreol in Greater Sudbury matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 15 in the Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.
-
Can't you smell that smell? Cannabis odour leads to major drug bust in Espanola, Ont.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
Barrie
-
Breaking News
Breaking News Active shooter investigation underway in Barrie's north end, immediate area evacuated
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
-
Caledon high school in lockdown for police investigation
Students and staff at a Caledon high school are in lockdown for a police investigation Tuesday afternoon.
-
One person seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge men charged for defrauding federal government, financial institutions and educational institutions
Two Cambridge men have been charged as part of an ongoing fraud investigation that began over the summer.
-
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
-
London
-
Road closures for BRT work in London
Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.
-
More details released after two people killed in boat crash
Lambton OPP officers are releasing more details about a boating fatality that resulted in the death of two individuals.
-
Hate-related graffiti found at local public school, again
For the second time, a London man has been charged after the discovery of hate-related graffiti and property damage at a local school. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of the damage at Emily Carr Public School on Hawthorne Road.